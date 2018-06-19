Local authority defends performance on illegal dumping

Tipperary County Council say they are meeting the targets set down by the EPA when it comes to dealing with waste.

It follows an RTE Investigates programme which ranked Tipperary 28th of the 30 local authorities analysed.

The latest figures available for Tipperary are for 2016 which show that the local authority undertook 1,040 such inspections related to waste permits and illegal dumping – 948 were planned and with 92 unplanned waste inspections or on-the-spot checks.

Chairman of the Environment Strategic Policy Committee on Tipperary County Council Michael Murphy says the figures show that the council is performing well.