Littleton in the running for Bord na Mona recycling plant

There could be some good news for the Bord na Mona site in Littleton.

The company came in for much criticism when it closed the plant earlier this year with the loss of over 100 jobs.

It’s emerging today that the Littleton site is one of two in the running for a plastic recycling plant.

However significant issues over power supply in Littleton as it was mainly self generating as a briquette factory.

The plastics recycling plant needs a major power supply.

April is the deadline for a decision from AES Bord na Mona on the location with Littleton said be a good fit due to the availability of warehousing.

Representatives from the company briefed local Councillors at today’s meeting of the Thurles – Templemore Municipal District saying 40 jobs would be created in phase 1 of the project.

Fianna Fail Deputy Jackie Cahill says this is welcome news if Littleton gets the green light.