Littleton Bord na Mona plant raised in the Dáil

A Tipperary TD is urging the government to invest heavily in the Bord na Mona site in Littleton.

The peat manufacturing facility closed earlier this year with the loss of 125 jobs in the region.

The site is considered to be perfect for investment from the renewable sector, with the potential to employ and upskill many people in the region.

Speaking in the Dail Deputy Michael Lowry stressed the importance of securing investment for the region.

In his response, the Taoiseach agreed that investment was necessary for the company’s transition to green energy.

Leo Varadkar also felt ensuring the staff weren’t left behind by the changes was of high importance.