Call for sofa amnesty in Tipperary

A proposal has been put forward to create an amnesty to recycle mattresses and sofas across the Premier County.

The proposal made by Councillor Marie Murphy at this month’s meeting of Tipperary Cahir Cashel Municipal District aims to tackle illegal dumping.

Councillor Murphy suggested to the Director of Services for Climate Action that an amnesty would encourage more people to recycle these larger items.

As it stands you are charged a fee to recycle these items but Councillor Murphy says this amnesty would mean that on a certain day people could bring these items free of charge to be recycled.