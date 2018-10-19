Bioeconomy centre in Lisheen key for climate change strategy

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed launched the BEACON Bioeconomy SFI Research Centre at the site of the old Lisheen mine this morning.

This project is part of the Government’s project to exploit the country’s natural resources while simultaneously stimulating industry on a rural and national level.

The 28 million euro investment from the government is a clear indication of the importance of the Bioeconomy in safeguarding a sustainable future for the country.

Projects such as this are also seen as pivotal in creating jobs and regenerating rural areas.

Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, officially opened the centre in Lisheen today, he highlighted the value of such projects for rural economies.

In an effort to combat climate change, developing the bioeconomy is seen as a vital strategy, with Ireland aiming to be a decarbonised economy by 2050.

Chief Scientific Adviser to the Government of Ireland, Prof Mark Ferguson, stressed the importance of developing the bioeconomy in reaching our climate goals.

One of the primary goals of the centre will be to research methods of converting agricultural waste in to high value products.

Professor Kevin O’Connor is the Director at the BEACON SFI Research Centre, he explains what direction their research will take.