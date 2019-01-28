SEMRA assist six walkers on Galtees

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association were called into action last evening by Thurles Garda Station.

Six walkers had got disoriented on the Galtees and snow was beginning to fall.

The team spoke to the group by mobile phone and were able to guide them in the direction of SEMRA members on the Black Road.

The group had originally set out from the northern side of the Galtees.

The walkers were met by team members on the Black Road and subsequently transported back to their cars by SEMRA vehicle