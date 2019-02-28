PNA Ambulance personnel to continue strike action

Around 40 ambulance personnel in Tipperary are taking part in further industrial action this morning.

They’re among 500 members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association ambulance branch.

They include paramedics, advanced paramedics and emergency medical technicians who are calling on the HSE to agree to recognise the PNA as their union of choice.

They took to the picket line from 7 this morning with further action planned between 7am and 5pm tomorrow.

General Secretary of the PNA, Peter Hughes, says members have been left with no other choice but to continue with industrial action: