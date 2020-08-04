Call for hill-walkers to park responsibly

A Tipperary based mountain rescue team is pleading with hill-walkers not to block access roads to mountains across the country.

The call from SEMRA follows a weekend when cars were parked on the Black Road on the southern slopes of the Galtees in a way that would have prevented the group from getting their 4-wheel drive to the mountain in an emergency.

Liz Brown from the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association says there were also lots of cars parked on Glencush Boreen on the Northern side of the Galtees yesterday.

“There was a line of cars parked all along the boreen – now we’d still be able to get past but people live up there, farmers need to get past with tractors.”

“God forbid if a house went on fire or somebody who lives up there needed an ambulance – the fire brigade or an ambulance wouldn’t have been able to get up there. So it’s not just Mountain Rescue that has issues getting access. So we want to just raise as much awareness as possible and ask people to please park responsibly.”