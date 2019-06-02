Ellie and James are the most popular baby names in Tipperary

Ellie, is the most popular girl’s name in Tipperary according to the CSO.

Ellie is the 7th most popular girls name in Ireland. While Emily was the most chosen girls’ name.

Jack was the most popular boys name however James is the favourite in the Premier County.

61,000 babies were born in Ireland last year, down slightly on the year before.

CSO figures show the average age of Irish mothers is 33.

Dublin city has the highest number of births registered, followed by Cork while Leitrim has the lowest.