War of words erupts between Tipperary election candidates

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has hit back at comments by constituency rival Alan Kelly on national radio.

During a debate among a number of Tipperary candidates in Thurles last evening the Labour TD said he would not be part of any government which involve Deputy Lowry.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Michael Lowry didn’t hold back in his response.

However Fianna Fáil candidate Sandra Farrell says she would have no qualms about having Michael Lowry supporting the next Government.

She says her party needs to elect two TDs in Tipperary if they’re to form the 33rd Dáil.

Speaking on Tipp Today she did however rule out any involvement with Sinn Féin.

Rob O’Donnell is a first time candidate for the Green Party.

He’s hoping for a coalition of the left following the election and told Fran Curry he would have no problem going into Government with Sinn Féin.