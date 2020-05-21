Tipp teacher rep welcomes guidelines for Leaving Cert marks

Gifts for teachers will be considered as a serious attempt to influence Leaving Cert grades under new guidelines being issued to schools today.

Teachers will be given a guide to the predictive grading system to be used in this year’s state exams.

Any attempt by a student or parent to contact the teacher to discuss estimated marks will be reported to the Department of Education.

It will be judged as a serious attempt to interfere with the fairness and impartiality of a teacher.

President of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland – Tipperary teacher Seamus Lahart – says the guidance will help teachers mark fairly and ignore outside influences.

“We have advised all our teachers to ignore any attempts to alter the mark they might give the students and to give an appropriate mark.”

“You know, these guidelines will assist them in giving as fair a mark as is possible and to reward the students for their individual talents and their hard work over the last two years.”