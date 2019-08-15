Tipp students to get first round CAO offers

Tipperary students looking to attend third level in September will receive their first round offers later today.

From 2 o’clock this afternoon they can access the CAO website to find out if they’ve got the points for their chosen course.

Students then have until August 23rd to decide whether to accept their offer.

Justin McGree is a Guidance Counsellor at the Patrician Presentation Secondary School in Fethard and is the Vice President of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors.

He says the offers are being made available four days earlier this year.