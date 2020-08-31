Tipp students facing bus dilemma

Around 20 Thurles secondary school students have been left without a place on their school bus.

Bus Éireann announced last week that many of their services would now be operating at 50% capacity to allow for social distancing.

Canice Ryan from Hollyford is heading into 5th year in the CBS and lives more than a half hour’s drive from Thurles.

He says he, his older sister, and up to 20 others on their route have all been refused bus tickets for the first time this year.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Canice said he’s stuck without the bus.

“It’s just a big disappointment after months away from school.”

“It’s very unfortunate that there’s been further disruption because like loads of different students I would have no other way of getting into school without the bus. There are so many students in rural areas whose parents might be working or self-employed and won’t be able to drop their children into school.”

“So I’m just wondering what is going to be done about this?”