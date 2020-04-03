Students told to focus on exams

Teachers across Tipperary have been doing their best to allay the fears of students facing into exams.

Thousands of pupils in the Premier County have been preparing for the Junior and Leaving Cert’s which are due to commence in June.

However with schools closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic concerns have been raised that the exams might not take place.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last night allayed some of the concerns by saying the government was still planning for the state exams to go ahead.

Principal of Clonmel High School Karen says it’s important that students are allowed to focus on the exams.

Her advice to them is that there’s somebody getting well paid somewhere to worry about this for you.

She admits this is easier said than done but says students do not need to take that worry on.

Instead they need to focus on preparing for their exams and let the powers that be worry about everything else.