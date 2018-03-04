Majority of Tipp schools expected to open tomorrow

Wexford, West Wicklow and North Kildare have been highlighted as areas that have been worst affected by the snow.

An update of the National Emergency Coordination Group has taken place, with the message that tomorrow will NOT be a case of back to normality.

Met Eireann has extended its status orange warning for Tipperary.

It will now be in place until midday tomorrow.

While in the Premier the majority of schools in the county are expected to open.

It’s thought a number of schools in the worst affected areas will close, however, with decisions to be taken on a case by case basis.

Chair of the National Emergency Coordination Group, Tipp man Sean Hogan explains:

Meanwhile, LIT, UL, and WIT all report they’ll be opening their doors tomorrow – while they’re asking students and staff to take into account the conditions in their own areas before travelling.