Major expansion confirmed for St Anne’s school Roscrea

There’s some very welcome news for St Anne’s Special School in Roscrea.

Approval has been given for a major expansion of the facilities at the school in Corville.

It caters for pupils from 4 to 18 with severe or profound general learning disability, moderate GLD or with autism and a GLD

Councillor Noel Coonan says the decision by the Department of Education removes any fears over the schools future.

The approval is the biggest additional accommodation unit in the country

Deputy Michael Lowry says it’s a fantastic day for the school.