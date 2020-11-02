Extra bus to cover North Tipp school run

A group of secondary school students in north Tipperary have been given a reprieve with their school transport.

Many services are stretched due to social distancing regulations, and some students in the Moneygall area who study in Nenagh had to travel to Toomevara to access a bus seat.

Independent deputy Michael Lowry says this issue has been resolved with a new bus which will serve the area.

“Children in Moneygall were left off the bus in Toomevara and Ballymackey due to lack of capacity.”

“I’m pleased that Bus Éireann have now agreed after a lot of pressure to provide an additional 55 seater bus on that route which will accommodate all of the students on concessionary tickets.”