Criticism of cancellation of special needs summer camp in Tipp

Criticism has been levelled at the HSE over the cancellation of a special needs summer camp in Tipperary.

The Brothers of Charity have received no additional funding to run the summer camp in St Rita’s Respite Services in Clonmel.

There is shock and anger amongst families were informed of the decision this week.

Family Carers Ireland has hit out what it calls the very short sighted decision by the HSE and the government – particularly at a time when 160 thousand euro of tax payers money is being forked out over 4 years on a fitness trainer for the Dail .

Cllr Richie Molloy, Spokesperson for Family Carers Ireland, says it wouldn’t cost as much to run the camp as it will to pay a gym instructor at the Dail Gym…