Tipp Town Taskforce seek local input

The people of Tipperary Town are being urged to offer their insight on what needs to be done to revitalise the town.

The Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force has issued an online and hard copy survey this week which is available until Sunday October 11th.

The Task Force says it’s an opportunity for people to have their say in what needs to be done to improve Tipp Town for residents, businesses and visitors.

Project Manager with the Task Force, Marie Ryan, has been explaining what insights they’re looking for.

“Actions with regard to education & training, employment opportunities, how people feel the town is, what can be achieved from the town and what can be actioned on.”

“That all feeds into an action plan – we’d be hoping to have a craft coming out in the next couple of months based on the feedback that we get. Bring that back to the public and get their input on it and how we might improve it. Then finalise it hopefully by the end of the year and start acting on those actions that come forward.”

The survey can be accessed here