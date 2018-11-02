Sky Innovation park owners move to allay local concerns

The owners of the Sky Innovation Park in Tipperary town has moved to allay the concerns of locals about the site.

Last month it was reported that the IDA was to begin marketing the site as it was claimed to be ready to go.

However, some locals who’ve visited it claim it’s full of old equipment, has visible damage to it and doesn’t look anywhere near ready to be moved into by an investor.

Emma Pillion is the Property Director at Corajio who own the site – she says they’re leaving no stone unturned when it comes to marketing the units to investors…