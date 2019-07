Nenagh Municipal District has hit the ground running in creating a new Master plan for the town.

Earlier this month up to a hundred local businesses gathered for a Town Forum meeting to look at ways of breathing new life into the area.

On foot of this several individuals have approached the council with ideas or offering to come on board to make it a reality.

The council have now drawn up a three pronged strategy which District Administrator Rosemary Joyce says should prove fruitful.