March4Tipp welcome appointment of independent chair to task force

The appointment of an independent chairperson to the Tipperary Town Task Force could see a resolution to a long running stand-off with the March4Tipp campaign.

The group – which was behind a number of well attended rallies in Tipp – have until now refused to engage with the group, as they felt an independent chairperson was needed.

March4Tipp spokesman Padraig Culbert has welcomed the appointment of Alison Harvey saying she appears extremely well qualified for the position.



Padraig Culbert admits the appointment has the potential to resolve a lot of the problems in Tipp town.

He says they are more than willing to play their part.