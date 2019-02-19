March4Tipp postpone action ahead of meeting with Task Force chair

The March for Tipp group have decided to defer their planned blockage of the N24.

It follows the appointment of independent chair Alison Harvey to the task force set up to deal with the problems facing the town.

March4Tipp, following two well-attended marches, were set to step up their action on Friday next.

They had planned on driving slowly through the town and having pedestrians crossing the main street further delaying traffic.

However they’ve confirmed they’ll now defer the protest until they have met with Alison Harvey.

Spokesperson Padraig Culbert says the outcome of that meeting will determine the direction of future action from the group…