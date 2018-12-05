Jobs boost for Cahir

Major upgrade works on a service station in Cahir will result in more than 20 new jobs for the area.

Woodview Service Station has been transformed over the past number of months from a petrol station and deli to a full complex.

The 27 strong staff will now increase to somewhere between 50 and 55, due to the additional features and extended opening hours.

It’s now open from 6am until 11pm, with the view to going 24 hour in the New Year.

Speaking to Fran Curry on Tipp Today this morning manager Noel O’Donnell detailed some of the new services they have.