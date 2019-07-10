Jobs blow for Tipperary

Cashel has been hit by a jobs blow as Amneal has announced its cutting 60 of its 91 strong workforce at its plant on the outskirts of the west Tipperary town

In a statement to Tipp FM the US generic drug manufacturer said the reduction was necessary due to revised projections for activity at the Cashel site arising from a strategic decision by the company globally.

A 30 day consultation with employee representatives will begin shortly to determine which roles will be cut with the measures due to take effect from September.

It will see Amneal’s workforce go from 91 to approximately 30

The US firm took over the old Johnson & Johnson plant on the outskirts of Cashel in 2015 and manufactures high end specialty inhalers and biosimilars.

A spokesperson told Tipp FM the decision to cut staff numbers is obviously regrettable and in no way reflects the excellent work done over the past four years.

They added that the site has considerable potential and that the steps now are essential to ensure Amneal’s viability in Cashel over the next 18 to 24 months after which they envisage it will return to growth.