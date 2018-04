A liaison group is to be set up between Bord na Mona and Tipperary County Council.

Calls had been made for communication channels to open following the closure of the Bord na Mona plant in Littleton which ceased trading last week.

Councillors are now hoping that the facility and the bog surrounding it can be utilised for other purposes.

Littleton based Councillor Sean Ryan says things will look better for the area going forward.