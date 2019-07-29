Clonmel hotel gets the go-ahead

The long awaited redevelopment of a landmark site in Clonmel has taken a huge step forward.

Planning permission has been granted for a new hotel on the Clonmel Arms site in the heart of the town.

The planning application was lodged with Tipperary County Council last November for a major refurbishment and expansion of the Clonmel Arms Hotel site.

These included the construction of a new 114 bedroom hotel along with the demolition of some of the more recent extensions to the existing hotel onto Quay Street, Sarsfield Street and Blue Anchor Lane.

Number 4 O’Connell Street would see a change of use from a shop to a café and tearooms while works are also to be carried out on the former Banking Hall which is a protected.

Tipperary County Council has granted conditional approval for the project – the new hotel will include dining, bar, conference and function facilities, as well as a basement car park and leisure centre

According to the planning application which was submitted by Waterford-based Fewer, Harrington and Partners, architects on behalf of Michael Ryan and Michael Cronin the new hotel development would employ in the region of 100 people when complete.

The Clonmel Arms site has lain idle for a number of years and has fallen into considerable disrepair inside.

The new hotel will tie in with a number of other developments in the town including plans by Tipperary County Council for the nearby Suir Island and the Dowd’s Lane site.