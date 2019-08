A local Fine Gael representative has welcomed figures from the CSO which appear to show a dramatic reduction in Tipp’s live register figures.

Cllr Garret Ahearn says that the July figures show a reduction of 47% in North Tipp and 53% in South Tipp since his party entered government in 2011.

However, the numbers on the Live Register in the Premier County are at their highest so far this year.

Cllr Ahearn says the figures fluctuate at this time every year…