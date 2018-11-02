Calls for fund for Tipp’s Bord na Mona workers

A transitional fund is needed for the North Tipperary area to help it move away from its reliance on peat-harvesting employment.

That’s according to Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill, who noted the success of a similar initiative in Spain, with their coal mining industry.

The Spanish government struck a deal with management, unions and stakeholders to the value of 250 million euro of investment for the affected regions.

The plan mixes early retirement schemes with environmental restoration work, in addition to re-skilling younger workers for new and emerging industries.

Deputy Cahill has encouraged the government to follow Spain’s example.