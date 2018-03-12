Cahir company named Tipperary’s County Enterprise Award winner

A Cahir company manufacturing world-class structural light-gauge steel building systems for residential, commercial and industrial developments has been announced as Tipperary’s County Enterprise Award winner for 2018.

Horizon Offsite, which is based at Cahir Business Park, will now go on to represent Tipperary at the National Enterprise Awards, which this year celebrates its 20th anniversary, in May.

The award is high recognition for the Cahir business in a year when the Tipperary Local Enterprise Office funded 38 businesses to the tune of just under €1 million – the highest level of funding awarded across the 31 LEO networks, including in cities, in the country.

The money was well invested, with a survey revealing that Tipperary LEO funded companies increased employment levels by 262 jobs in 2017.

Horizon Offsite founder Ger Fahy told Fran Curry on Tipp Today that their Local Enterprise office in Clonmel has been a huge support to them from the start: