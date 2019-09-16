50 new jobs announced for Cashel

Global governance, risk and compliance company DMS is substantially increasing its Irish workforce.

Minister for Business Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys today joined DMS at the official opening of its new location in Cashel where 50 new positions were confirmed.

These jobs are in addition to the 50 created in Cashel following their acquisition of Aviation Corporate Services in June of last year.

The project is supported by IDA Ireland.

The newly-created roles are for highly-skilled financial service professionals and qualified accountants.

DMS’ recent Dublin expansion along with the creation of new roles in Cashel will bring their workforce to over 200.

Derek Delaney, Chief Operating Officer at DMS said when the initially acquired Aviation Corporate Services in Cashel they were extremely impressed with the quality and experience of their existing team.

They have now placed several global centres of excellence in the new Cashel office.