A man in his late 20’s was arrested yesterday in relation to a drug seizure.

Gardaí from Clonmel, assisted by the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit and Southern Region Dog Unit, searched a house in Fethard and found €8,400 worth of suspected cocaine, subject to analysis.

The man was detained at Clonmel Garda Station, but has since been released, pending a file to the DPP.