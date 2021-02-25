€76k Lotto ticket sold in Clonmel

A Clonmel lotto player is set to collect just over €76,000.

Two players will share the prize of almost €153,000 after matching five numbers and the bonus in the main Lotto draw on last night (Wednesday).

One of those players purchased a Quick Pick ticket at SuperValu in Poppyfields Retail Park in Clonmel yesterday.

They were both just one number away from winning the midweek jackpot of over €5m.

The National Lottery is urging players in the Clonmel area to check their tickets.

The Lotto numbers from last night’s draw (Wednesday 24th February) were: 02, 10, 12, 13, 38, 40 and the bonus number was: 17.