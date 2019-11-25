Domestic abuse figures in Tipperary on the rise

230 Irish women have been killed violently by people known to them since 1996, 6 of them from Tipperary.

Today is International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and a report by Women’s Aid shows that 90 per cent of women murdered in Ireland die at the hands of a man they know.

Last year 17,000 instances of domestic abuse were reported to the charity and coercive control became a criminal offence in Ireland in January this year.

The UN’s ’16 Days of Action’ begins today, and speaking on Tipp Today Co-ordinator of Ascend Domestic Abuse Service in North Tipperary, Kathleen Maher, said figures in Tipperary are rising.