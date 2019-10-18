Dept of Justice responds to Borrisokane Direct Provision Centre concerns

The Department of Justice has responded to criticism that it has left an information gap around the pending arrival of 16 asylum seeking families in Borrisokane.

The North Tipp town will host roughly 84 people in its Riverside Apartment complex, with the first four families expected to arrive on Monday.

An information meeting was held on Thursday night in the town where local Councillors heard concerns from a group of around 300 people that the news was only confirmed less than a week before the first arrivals.

Furthermore, concerns were expressed that the town would be unable to cater for the needs of the extra 80 people – who would add around 10% to the town population.

After a request for comment on Friday morning, the Department of Justice has issued the following statement to Tipp FM:

Department of Justice statement in full:

Representatives of the Department of Justice and Equality, the HSE and the Department of Education and Skills met with local Councillors yesterday to discuss the new Borrisokane Accommodation Centre. The Department found the meeting constructive and welcomed the opportunity suggested by Councillors to meet with a committee of local representatives as soon as possible to discuss and allay any of their concerns, as we begin to bring families into the centre.

A great deal of work is underway to identify and address any questions the community may have regarding the opening of the Borrisokane Accommodation Centre and the availability of services.

To outline the supports available the Department has today written to residents in the Borrisokane area and developed a public information website specifically for the new centre (www.BorrisokaneAccommodationCentre.ie).

Representatives from both the HSE and the Department of Education have been liaising with schools and local doctors about how best to provide the necessary supports.

Education and Health Support information

Education

· The children of school-going age living in the centre will attend mainstream primary or secondary schools. The Department of Education and Skills (DES) working with Tusla’s Educational Welfare Service is engaging with local schools. A DES representative is available to advise schools on specific queries arising, including on the range of supports available to schools and on how to access supports. In order to ensure additional provision is made to schools without delay, schools who are enrolling children from accommodation centres will be invited by DES to apply for these supports in advance of the children beginning school.

· If school transport is required for the children, this is provided under the School Transport Scheme.

· Adult residents will be linked in with English language classes run by the local Education and Training Board.

Health

· Families will have access to all local health services. Families will have access to GP services through the GMS (medical card) and arrangements will be made locally by the HSE. The Department of Health and the HSE are working closely with the Department of Justice and Equality to ensure the delivery of services in the area.

· The Department of Justice and Equality will cover travel costs for any family that has to travel to access health services.

· The HSE will keep under review the provision of local health resources in light of the arrival of the new families in the community.

Transport

Centre management will provide transport for residents