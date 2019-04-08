Date set for meeting with senior An Post executives

A deputation from Tipperary is set to meet with executives of An Post on Thursday.

The CEO of An Post will meet with Tipp’s five elected TD’s, the two Fine Gael general election candidates, four local councillors and six members from the Save Our Square action committee.

The semi state body has met widespread criticism from locals and business owners in Thurles following their decision to relocate their office from Liberty Square to the shopping centre down the road.

Independent TD Michael Lowry feels that it’s a great opportunity.