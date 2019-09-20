D-Day has arrived for Féile 19

Following the success of last years event thousands of music fans will descend on Thurles once again this weekend.

Many of the acts which proved so popular in 2018 are back at Semple Stadium once again this year including The Stunning, The Fat Lady Sings, Something Happens and the Sultans of Ping.

They’ll be joined this year by the likes of Sinéad O’Connor.

Many festival-goers will be hoping for a repeat of last year’s pitch invasion during An Emotional Fish’s performance of Celebrate.

The festival kicks off this evening with Jerry Fish on the main stage.

Before that The 2 Johnnies and Paul Collins will host a very special ‘Up for Féile’ Show at the dome kicking off at 4pm with interviews and craic from a host of familiar Féile Faces.

Food will also be a big part of the line-up over the weekend with the Food for Life festival area, curated by renowned Michelin Star chef Kevin Thornton, open until 2am each day.

The Féile ’19 festival gates will open at 3pm today with limited tickets available at the gate from 10 this morning.