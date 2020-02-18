Cullinan fears repeat of Shannon flooding

The Tipperary based president of the Irish Farmers Association claims homes could be flooded over the coming days unless immediate action is taken.

Acres of land along the River Shannon are saturated after two storms in ten days.

More than 100 millimetres of rain has fallen in several locations in Ireland so far this month with more heavy rainfall is predicted later this week.

Toomevara’s Tim Cullinan says state agencies have failed to take action on the Shannon, after bad flooding in recent years.