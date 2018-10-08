Vandals attack Kilfeacle rugby club

Kilfeacle Rugby Club is counting the cost of an act of vandalism over the weekend.

Someone went to considerable efforts to ensure their game on Sunday afternoon didn’t go ahead.

Committee member Tony Lowry takes up the story.

The club is now left counting the cost of the attack.

However Tony Lowry says they’re determined to have the goalposts back in place for their game against Galbally in the Challenge Cup next weekend.

He says there had to be a number of people involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Gardaí on 062 51212.