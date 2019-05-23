Two men due in court in connection with major drugs haul in Tipperary

Two men are due in court this afternoon in connection with the seizure of over half a million euro worth of drugs in Tipperary earlier this week.

The drugs were discovered in the Cashel and Killenaule areas on Monday.

The men aged 22 and 45 were arrested near Ballinure on Monday, after the van they were travelling in failed to stop for Gardai.

While in pursuit, a number of packages were seen being thrown from the vehicle.

These were later discovered to contain ecstasy with an estimated street value of 150,000 euro.

Following the arrest of the two men, GardaI carried out raids at houses in the Killenaule and Cashel areas, and discovered over 20 thousand euro in cash and cannabis with an estimated street value of 400 thousand euro.

Both men were later charged under the Drug Trafficking Act, and are due to appear before Judge Terrence Finn in Cashel District Court this afternoon.