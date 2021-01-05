Tipperary Gardaí advise people on basic car security measures

A man has been charged following thefts from four cars in Cahir over the weekend.

Items including cash, bank cards and documents were taken from the unlocked vehicles between 6-7am on Friday morning in the Abbey Crescent area of the town.

A man is due to appear before court in Clonmel this week in connection with the incidents.

Tipperary Crime Prevention Officer, Sgt Tom O’Dwyer, is urging people to lock their cars and remove valuables, and has a particular warning on these cold mornings.

“With the frosty mornings the temptation is for people to come out and start up their car and leave it running to heat it up.”

“We’d advise against that because we’ve had incidents in the past where people have done this and unfortunately they’ve come out and their car has been taken.”

“So don’t leave the keys in your car while it’s unattended or leave it running.”