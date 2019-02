A Tipperary man has gone on trial accused of the murder of a 90 year old retired farmer who lived alone in Co Waterford.

27 year old Ross Outram of Ferryland, Waterford Road in Clonmel denies murdering Paddy Lyons in Lismore in February 2017.

The court heard the deceased man’s body was found in a chair and he had been badly beaten.

The Prosecution say it will be alleged a blood-stained hoody with the elderly man’s DNA on it was found in the accused’s home.