A significant amount of damage was caused to Nenagh Golf Club overnight.

The club at Beechwood in Nenagh was broken into sometime between 9 o’clock last night and 7 this morning.

A quantity of clothing was stolen from the pro-shop while food was taken from the restaurant.

Gardaí say a sum of cash was also taken in the incident.

They are anxious to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area.

Investigating Gardaí can be contacted on 067 31333.