Theft accused ordered to stay out of Tipperary

Four people have appeared in court in connection with a spate of thefts in South Tipperary.

Gardaí from Clonmel carried out a series of raids in Kilkenny City yesterday morning.

They arrested 3 women, a man and a juvenile as part of their investigation into a series of thefts which had occurred over the last few months in South Tipperary and Waterford.

The thefts were from filling stations, shops, chemists and supermarkets.

32 year old John Carthy with an address at 49 St Kieran’s Crescent, Kilkenny appeared before Cashel District Court yesterday on two charges of theft as well as an outstanding bench warrant.

Bridget Carthy – aged 25 – of The Wetlands, Kilkenny also appeared in court yesterday on one count of theft and two outstanding bench warrants.

Today at Clonmel District Court 36 year old Margaret Carthy of St Catherine’s, The Wetlands, Kilkenny was charged with 9 counts of theft while Tracey Carthy – aged 29 – of St Catherine’s, The Wetlands, Kilkenny appeared on 8 theft charges

All four have been released on bail – one of the conditions attached was that they stay out of County Tipperary apart from for court appearances.

The juvenile who was also among those arrested yesterday has been released pending a file to the National Juvenile Office.