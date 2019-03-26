Surge in night time economy leading to violent crime

A surge in Tipperary’s night time economy is being attributed to a rise in violent crime in the county.

There was a rise in violent crimes such as assault and aggravated burglaries for the period between 2010 and 2018.

Fianna Fail Councillor Roger Kennedy explains that the increased footfall in towns at night can contribute to an increase in crime.

Overall, crime stats for the county have dropped, namely in burglaries and property crime.

Chief Superintendent for Tipperary, Catherine Keogh, explained the measures that had contributed to the decline.