Sophisticated cannabis grow house found in Clonmel

A man has been arrested following the discovery of a cannabis grow house in Clonmel.

€28,500 worth of suspected cannabis was seized during the Garda operation.

Shortly before 4.30 yesterday afternoon Gardaí from the Clonmel district executed a search warrant at a house on the north side of the town.

During the course of the search they discovered a sophisticated grow house located in the attic which contained 35 suspected mature cannabis plants.

Gardaí also seized €500 of suspected cannabis herb and amphetamines as well as grow lamps, heaters and fans.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene – he has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.