Significant opposition to planned reconfiguration of An Garda Siochana

The Garda Representative Association, the Road Safety Authority and local politicians in Tipperary are among those signalling their concerns about the operational changes planned for the force.

As part of the plans, some 1,800 more Gardaí are to be put on the front-line by 2021 and the number of divisions is to be reduced.

Tipperary and Clare would form a single division with just one Chief Superintendent in charge.

Local GRA rep Tom Finnan says this is just one of the many problems he sees with the plans.

The RSA is “hugely concerned” that the role of roads policing has been “erased” in the operational changes to An Garda Síochána.

CEO Moyagh Murdock is demanding an immediate meeting with Commissioner Harris to address their concerns

Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD has also questioned the merits of linking Tipp and Clare.

He fears rural policing will suffer as a result