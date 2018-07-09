Road safety campaigners welcome new drink driving legislation

Road safety campaigners in Tipperary and further afield have said the Road Traffic Bill, which passed the Dail on Friday, is a step in the right direction.

The laws will impose stricter penalties on drink drivers and make it an offence for car owners to allow a learner to drive unaccompanied.

After months of delays and objections from some rural TDs, including Tipperary’s Mattie McGrath, the controversial legislation was agreed upon.

Christina Donnelly has tirelessly campaigned for a strengthening of the laws following the death of her son Brendan at the hands of a drunk driver.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning she said she’s thrilled that the legislation has passed…