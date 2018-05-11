Prison sentences for Cahir burglaries

Two men have been jailed for their part in a series of break-ins in the Cahir area earlier this year.

The NCT premises and a number of houses were broken into on March 8th last.

Later that night Gardaí from Cahir and Cashel backed up by the Regional Support Unit intercepted a vehicle on the M8 heading towards Dublin.

Some of the stolen property was recovered and two men arrested.

Since their arrest the Gardaí sought to have them remanded in custody.

Romanian nationals Gabi Olteanu and Cornell Theodorascu were each sentenced to 10 months in jail at Cashel court yesterday.

The pair only came to Ireland in the days preceding the series of burglaries.