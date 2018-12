A group of Portuguese workers who had to endure horrific conditions while working on the construction of the M7 in North Tipperary have won their legal battle for compensation.

They have been awarded over 1 million Euro by the High Court after they took a case against RAC Eire who were the main contractors on the project.

Independent Tipperary County Councillor Seamie Morris was one of those to highlight the plight of the workers at the time.